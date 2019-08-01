Starting on January 14, the Arkansas legislature will meet for the 92nd General Assembly but legislators were allowed to file bills ahead of the session beginning in November.

Lawmakers have introduced several bills that include abortion restrictions, gun rights and several other issues.

Here's a look at some of the bills filed before the session begins.

HB1004 : An act to require automatic voter registration and create the Arkansas Voter Integrity and Security Act

Introduced by state Rep. Charles Blake (D-Little Rock), this bill looks to allow automatic voter registration at the DMV. But people will have the option to decline being registered to vote as well.

The bill would aslo classify voter intimidation as a felony offense.

SB2 & SB3 : Abortion laws in Arkansas

State Senator Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) introduced two bills concerning abortion laws in the state.

One bill, SB2, would prohibit a doctor from performing an abortion if a test, prenatal diagnosis or "any other reason to believe" reveals the unborn baby has Down Syndrome.

The other bill, SB3, would require doctors and healthcare facilities to report any abortion complication that was diagnosed or treated.

HB1029 : An act to create the Arkansas Heritage Protection Act

Introduced by Rep. Johnny Rye (R-Trumann), this bill would not allow a monument to be "relocated, removed, altered, renamed, rededicated, or otherwise disturbed."

The bill describes a monument as a "statue, memorial, gravestone plate, nameplate, plaque, historic flag display, school, street, bridge, building, preserve, or reserve" that was erected or named after historical person, event, military organization or unit.

This bill would protect Civil War monuments as well as many other war monuments.

HB1036 : Reducing the concealed carry license fee

This bill, supported by 32 legislators in the House and Senate, would reduce the cost of the concealed carry license from $100 to $50 and from $50 to $25 for people 65 years old or older.

Another bill would reduce the renewal fee to carry a concealed handgun from $35 to $25.

HB1028 : Stop Social Media Censorship Act

Rep. Rye also introduced a bill that would be known as the "Stop Social Media Censorship Act." The bill says that a social media platform "may not use the social media website user's alleged hate speech as a basis for justification or defense to the social media website's action at trial."

But Rye told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that he would pull this bill and HB1032 after a report revealed the bills were connected to a man "with a history of arrests and aliases."

HB1103 : Repeal the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative Fund

Rep. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro) has introduced a bill that would repeal the Arkansas Healthcare Transparency Initiative.

The initiative was created to "support consumers, researchers, and policymakers in healthcare decisions." The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said the act was a "major step toward making the state's healthcare system more transparent."

SB5 & SB6 : Declaring the state knife and state firearm

Sen. Garner also introduced two bills which would declare the Bowie knife as the state knife and a shotgun as the state firearm.