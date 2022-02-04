GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

Police in Canada’s capital said Friday that about 150 extra police officers will be deployed.

OTTAWA, ON — Ontario’s Conservative premier is calling for demonstrators to end the “occupation” of Ottawa, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe says it will refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital over COVID-19 measures.

Embattled Police Chief Peter Sloly acknowledged “trust has been impacted."

Ottawa residents are furious police have done little to end what some are calling an occupation.

Thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions descended on the capital last weekend. Police estimate about 250 remain but officials expect it to ramp up again this weekend.