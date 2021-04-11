Gov. Asa Hutchinson to oppose federal vaccine mandates

The Arkansas legislature prepared for something like this when they passed a law earlier this year allowing employers to opt-out of a federal vaccine mandate.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The federal vaccine mandate is one that many Arkansans do not support.

President Biden announced two federal offices, OSHA and CMS will implement these mandates. This is set to impact most medium to large businesses.

The Arkansas Legislature prepared for something like this when they passed a law earlier this year that said employers could opt out of a federal vaccine mandate.

Gov. Hutchinson said on Thursday he opposes the mandates, as he believes businesses should have the freedom to run their own workplace.

"This is the first time in the history of our country that a federal mandate has been issued that impacts broad swaths of the American population," said Hutchinson.

The governor received a 500-page binder covering the president's vaccine mandate, which orders any business of more than 100 employees to require either vaccination or weekly testing.

He said this will worsen the worker shortage, as well as supply chain issues.

"If you think of a restaurant with multiple locations. Well, total they are at 100," said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. "So, that could cause an employee there to leave for another field or another restaurant,"

Hutchinson, along with Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, said they are going to legally fight this, especially the stricter rules for employees under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Staff at Arkansas State Hospital, Arkansas Health Center, and human development centers are ineligible to opt out of the vaccine through weekly testing. Federal rules require them to get their first and second doses by Jan. 4th.

"We are at this point, very much struggling with staff and down staff. At the human development centers alone, we're down about 700 staff. Losing more staff becomes a health and safety issue," said Secretary of Human Services Cindy Gillespie.

But what about the Arkansas law that allows employers to opt out of federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates?

Hutchinson said it's up to the courts. Federal law trumps state law, but he believes there will be constitutional challenges before the mandate becomes policy.

State and local government workers, along with school employees are exempt from this vaccine requirement.

The federal mandate said an employee must confirm their vaccination status or present an exemption letter by Jan. 4.