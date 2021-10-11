Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets support from Hutchinson for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. Note: The attached video is from Nov. 10, 2021.)
On Friday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released his endorsement of Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor.
He released the following statement:
“I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service. Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor, and she has my full support.”
The statement comes just a few days after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge ended her bid for Arkansas governor.