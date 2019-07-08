LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' Republican governor says he's still open to discussing "red flag" legislation that could take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

But Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he remains concerned about due process protections for such a measure.

RELATED: Arkansans talk 'red flag' laws and how to break mental health stigma regarding violence

Hutchinson told reporters Wednesday that allowing courts to issue "extreme risk protection" orders isn't on his legislative agenda, but is still willing to discuss the idea to see if there's a way to include sufficient protections. A federal proposal to encourage states to adopt red flag laws is gaining momentum following the weekend mass shootings.

A red flag proposal failed before an Arkansas Senate panel in March. Hutchinson said he didn't believe that measure had enough due process protections.