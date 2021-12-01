Watch Live: Gov. Hutchinson to deliver State of the State Address

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to provide the State of the State Address on Tuesday morning, Jan. 12 to members of the Arkansas General Assembly.

You can watch the address here:

Lance Turner from Arkansas Business said Gov. Hutchinson plans to address the $50 million tax cut plan, a budget that includes putting a $100 million surplus into the state's Rainy Day fund, plans to expand rural broadband and more.