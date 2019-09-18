LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's chief spokesman for the past five years is leaving to take a job with a consulting firm.

Hutchinson on Wednesday announced that Communications Director J.R. Davis is resigning at the end of the month.

The Gilmore Strategy Group announced that Davis will join the political consulting and lobbying firm on Sept. 30 as senior strategist. Katie Beck, Hutchinson's director of state-federal relations, will replace Davis as the governor's communications director on Oct. 1.

Davis has been communications director since Hutchinson took office in 2015. He was also Hutchinson's communications director during the 2014 gubernatorial campaign. His last day will be Sept. 27.

Hutchinson praised Davis as an extremely talented communicator, trusted counselor and friend.

