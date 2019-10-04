LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' Republican governor says he will sign a bill cutting off funding to "sanctuary cities" that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities despite his objections that the measure could open the door to racial profiling.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday he'll sign the bill approved by the majority-Republican Legislature. The measure also prohibits cities from preventing local law enforcement from asking about a person's citizenship or immigration status.

Hutchinson had asked lawmakers to change the bill after he said he was concerned it would open the door to racial profiling. But the bill's sponsors rebuffed the request and lawmakers gave the bill final approval Wednesday.

The Arkansas Municipal League, which opposes the measure, says it doesn't know of any cities in the state with sanctuary policies.