HASKELL, Ark. (KTHV) - The Haskell City Council voted to call it quits on an Election Day tradition. An old Church of Christ building has been home to candidates and their supporters for many years on the big voting day.

“The rules changed when we acquired that property,” said Janie Lyman, Haskell’s mayor.

Lyman said the city now owns the church property, and no one is allowed to campaign on city properly by law.

“We did have the choice to do the drawing like the county is doing, but after a brief discussion, one of the council members had it put on the agenda to address this situation,” she said.

Ultimately, the council voted to allow no campaign action at the church.

"It's just a change by the state regulations that we are abiding by,” said Lyman.

Robert Mitchell has lived in Haskell for years, and he wants to somewhat keep the Election Day tradition alive.

“The signs don’t bother me, the waving is always nice,” said Mitchell. “It’s kind of a country feel, and that’s where we are at.”

He’s inviting any and all candidates and their supporter on his property, 2215 Highway 229, just feet away from the church.

“Anybody is allowed to put signs here come the election day or any time before,” said Mitchell. “If they want to stand along the fence line and wave, there's no problem with that.”

Mayor Lyman said the city encourages voters to head over to a debate Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Harmony Grove Elementary cafeteria.

© 2018 KTHV