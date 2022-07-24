Senate vote on abortion ban bill expected Saturday

Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers started work during a special session on Monday, July 25. The session, called for by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will allow lawmakers to consider abortion ban legislation and how to give Hoosiers a tax break given the state's surplus.

Both issues will affect every person in Indiana, but the abortion ban will be what puts national attention on the state. Vice President Kamala Harris even visited Indiana Monday to meet with legislators ahead of their work during the special session.

State senators started the session tackling the abortion ban bill, while the House started with work on a tax refund plan. They are slated to then switch for the second week.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the abortion ban legislation out of committee. It was presented to the full Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14, 2022, but legislative leaders anticipate concluding their business within two weeks after convening.

Timeline of events

3:05 p.m. - Late last night, Republican senators voted to sidestep the authority of county prosecutors in order to enforce a new abortion law.

If passed, the abortion bill would allow a special prosecutor or the state attorney general to prosecute doctors and other people who violate the abortion ban “if the prosecuting attorney is categorically refusing to enforce the law.”

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has already said his office will not file charges against doctors or pregnant mothers for violating the Senate’s proposed abortion ban.

"The Marion County Prosecutor’s office is a creation of the Indiana constitution. This is a statute that we’re trying to restrict the authority of a constitutionally elected office holder and so there’s going to be legal challenges to this," Mears said. "So a bill that’s already going to have to work its way through the legal process, they’ve just added another issue that’s going to have to be litigated and it’ll be an issue that is ultimately decided in the courts."

2:50 p.m. - The House passed Bill 1001, which would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund.

The $225 tax relief the Indiana House just approved for Hoosiers ($450 for couples) is FAR from a done deal. The state Senate considers the issue next week and has already rejected the idea of a $225 payout, opting instead for relief by suspending taxes on many utilities. #wthr pic.twitter.com/BhxRvPsl5p — Bob Segall (@BobSegallWTHR) July 29, 2022

1:10 p.m. - The Senate is in recess until Saturday at 11 a.m. to take up Senate Bill 1, which is the abortion ban.

1:07 p.m. - Senate Bill 2 passes with near unanimous support.

10:50 a.m. - Senators have started with a second reading on Senate Bill 3 (helping Hoosiers with inflation) and a third reading of Senate Bill 2 (resources for women and children)

12:17 a.m. - Senators will return on Saturday for more discussion on Senate Bill 1, since Thursday's debate went past midnight. The lawmakers will have a second reading on Senate Bill 3 (helping Hoosiers with inflation) and a third reading of Senate Bill 2 (resources for women and children) on Friday.

A final vote on SB1 is expected on Saturday.

Thursday, July 28

9:42 p.m. - Amendment to eliminate rape and incest exceptions fails.

7:10 p.m. - Amendment to remove taxes from the sale of feminine products, like tampons and pads, fails.

5:03 p.m. - The session has begun.

4:40 p.m. - Delayed until 5 p.m.

4:25 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. start time set.

4:13 p.m. - And...4:30 p.m. now.

3:50 p.m. - And now the start time is 4:15 p.m.

3:35 p.m. - The start was pushed back to 3:55 p.m.

3:05 p.m. - The start of today's session was pushed back again. Discussion on the abortion ban bill and amendments will now start at 3:45 p.m.

1 p.m. - In the 24 hours since the Senate received the abortion ban bill from the committee, 62 amendments have been filed ranging from penalties to access to contraception and other restrictions. The Senate will start considering the amendments at 3:30 p.m.

11:45 a.m. - Senate Democrats will be offering more than 30 amendments to Senate Bill 1.

11:30 a.m. - Senate Democrats are sharing their proposed amendments to the abortion bill.

Wednesday, July 27

1:58 p.m. - The Senate adjourns.

1:45 p.m. - The Senate approves accepting the abortion ban and sets work to begin July 28.

1:34 p.m. - The full Senate convenes to receive the abortion ban bill from committee.

Tuesday, July 26

8:30 p.m. - On Tuesday, Indiana Right To Life held an anti-abortion rally at the statehouse.

12:50 p.m. - Sen. Taylor said that if life begins at conception, then so should all other benefits. It failed 4 to 8.

Sen. Taylor says if life begins at conception then child support, life insurance, tax exemptions should apply to a fetus. He said “a no vote on this amendment is a no vote for the children” Motion failed 4 to 8. @WTHRcom #WTHR #AbortionBan #abortionsrights #abortion pic.twitter.com/69HFz1JTZy — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

12:45 p.m. - Senate Bill 1 passed out of the Senate committee with a vote of 7-5. One GOP member voted no and two other Republicans said they didn't like the bill but voted "yes." The bill will now go to the full Senate for possible amendments.

12:40 p.m. - Sen. Bray will not allow consideration of other amendments.

Sen. Bray won’t consider other amendments. Including one allowing abortion for people if their religion allows it & one to allow an abortion in the case of reproductive coercion like if someone is pregnant against their will @WTHRcom #AbortionBan #abortionrights 👇🏽Rabbi from Mon pic.twitter.com/3VkBabVZm1 — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

12:18 p.m. - Senators are discussing a measure that would require rape and incest victims to sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury. It passed 7-5.

Discussing amendment that would require rape & incest victims to sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury. Here’s a back and forth w/ Sen. Taylor & Sen. Glick. After this exchange Sen. Glick said “If they’re lying there are repercussions for lying” @WTHRcom #WTHR #AbortionBan pic.twitter.com/N2FK76H7HR — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

11:59 a.m. - Amendment 5 which would allow pregnant people to utilize telehealth to access abortions. It failed 7-8.

11:45 a.m. - Democrats are questioning who authored amendment 2, which would require people 16 or older, who are raped or victim of incest, 8 weeks to get an abortion. Someone younger than that has 12 weeks to get an abortion.

.@inhsedems questioning Amendment 2. It would require people 16 or older who are raped or victim of incest 8 weeks to get an abortion. Someone younger than that has 12 weeks to get an abortion. @WTHRcom #AbortionBan #AbortionRights #abortion pic.twitter.com/xubSImfO9f — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

11:32 a.m. - Public testimony has ended.

11:21 a.m. - 17 amendments have been proposed so far. They can be seen here. The amendments add stiffer penalties to those that would illegally perform an abortion, protections for contraceptive measures, religious exemptions, and that a woman would need to sign an affidavit attesting to rape or incest before an abortion and that would be added to their permanent health record.

11:08 a.m. - A man testified abortion also affects fathers.

Man says he’s anti- abortion. Says abortion also impacts fathers. He and his ex wife chose to have an abortion “I thought abortion was the solution to my problems … only compounded”@WTHRcom #WTHR #AbortionBan #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/qIcnNHAMB2 — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

11:02 a.m. - A speaker tells lawmakers the decision to have an abortion saved her life.

This woman has social anxiety but says she is speaking because the issue is so important. She says her decision to have an abortion saved her life. She worries other pregnant people’s lives won’t be protected. @WTHRcom #AbortionBan #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/3fc58sZABo — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

10:36 a.m. - Senate Republicans ask a conservative speaker if passing some abortion restrictions is at least better than nothing. The speaker had criticized the measure as not going far enough.

10:19 a.m. - On Monday, Democrats asked questions of those testifying. On Tuesday, Republican Sen. Eric Bassler started to ask some questions.

Yesterday, I only heard @INSenDems asking questions. Today Sen. Eric Bassler with @INSenateGOP is starting to ask some. He asked a speaker representing @PPAAEast if she thought abortion should be allowed up to the moment of birth. @WTHRcom #AbortionBan #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/f0Ls1BrzH8 — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

10:18 a.m. - Anti-abortion advocates are gathering for an 11 a.m. protest.

Anti-abortion advocates gathering for 11 am rally as testimony on #abortion bill continues in Indiana Senate. pic.twitter.com/nOzvrJnkWk — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) July 26, 2022

10:02 a.m. - A woman who chose to have an abortion when she was younger is testifying.

This testimony stands out. The speaker is a mother who chose to have an abortion when she was young because she wasn’t ready. Saying that choice allowed her to heal & end the cycle of abuse in her family. She’s now a mother. @WTHRcom #AbortionBan pic.twitter.com/9IcoNlt7Yo — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

9:49 a.m. - Some critics of the bill feel it does not go far enough with penalties for those who would perform an abortion.

This woman says the bill has no teeth. She wants stricter penalties for people who perform an abortion. @CierraReporter #WTHR #AbortionBan #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/tJKYQ1cxqd — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

9:31 a.m. - Public testimony begins.

First speaker is a mother who says she’s against this bill because she thinks women should have a choice if they want or don’t want an abortion. She’s worried her daughter’s won’t have control over their bodies in the future. @WTHRcom #wthr #AbortionBan #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/S0LgyF1WSl — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 26, 2022

9:29 a.m. - At this point, 91 people showed up to testify. More than 300 had signed up.

9 a.m. - Public testimony from people on both sides of the abortion debate are speaking in front of the Senate committee.

Monday, July 25

5 p.m. - Today's special session was met with protesters on both sides of the abortion debate.

Some of the protesters stood side by side, sharing space and opposing views in the statehouse.

4:15 p.m. - National Right to Life joins Indiana Right to Life in opposing SB 1.

“Indiana’s SB 1 is a complete disaster of a bill,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life. “It would fail, in a spectacular way, to protect any human lives and instead would leave women vulnerable to an industry that preys upon women.”

It makes the following claims:

SB 1 removes all criminal penalties from, and provides complete immunity for, illegal abortions consented to by pregnant women, except for partial-birth abortions, D & E abortions, and abortions performed without informed consent.

SB 1 does not require the consent of a woman for an abortion to save the life of the mother. Thus, the physician can abort the child even if the mother objects and wants to carry the baby.

SB 1 explicitly recognizes, legalizes, and facilitates chemical abortion clinics throughout Indiana by authorizing abortion-inducing drugs to flood the state. The bill facilitates their use through the licensing of current and future chemical abortion clinics throughout the state.

3:31 p.m. - Nearly all of those testifying are against the bill.

2:55 p.m. - Protestors chants outside in the Statehouse can be heard inside the committee chamber.

Protestors outside the Senate Chamber. This immediate crowd is a group of abortion rights activists. Chanting “Pro Life is lie. They don’t care if people die.” pic.twitter.com/mYabhJH8F4 — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) July 25, 2022

2:52 p.m. - A local rabbi says this legislation is based on Christian beliefs, but it doesn't take other faiths into consideration.

2:29 p.m. - Every person that has testified so far in the committee public testimony has opposed the bill.

Through the 1st 12 people testifying on #abortion bill, 9 are anti-abortion. But all 12 people are opposed to the bill in its current form. Anti-abortion advocates feel the language is not a strong enough in protecting preborn life. — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) July 25, 2022

2:18 p.m. - Teens have testified on the Senate bill saying it does not go far enough.

We’ve heard from lots of teens who say this bill does not go far enough. They want an abortion ban with 0 exceptions. @WTHRcom #AbortionRights #abortionban #abortion pic.twitter.com/UTbowjVqwF — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 25, 2022

2:13 p.m. - Protestors on both side of the issue stand side-by-side at the statehouse.

Protestors on opposite sides of the debate on abortion, stand side by side at Statehouse, holding signs expressing differing views. pic.twitter.com/GGmLY3Ks8I — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) July 25, 2022

1:20 p.m. - Protestors are now gathering outside of where VP Harris met with lawmakers.

Protestors now gathered outside the spot where @vp Harris met with Indiana lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/4yHN3ZOznO — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) July 25, 2022

1:15 p.m. - Sen. Glick is taking questions about the abortion ban bill she authored.

Author of the bill Sen. Glick is now taking questions about the bill. She gave the same explanation last week when the bill was released. @WTHRcom #AbortionRights #abortionban #Indiana pic.twitter.com/kg7jPIwZAM — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 25, 2022

1:08 p.m. - People wanting to speak as part of the public testimony will have three minutes.

#Indiana Senate Pres Pro Tem Rodric Bray said speakers will receive up to 3 min to speak. No update on how many have signed up yet. @WTHRcom #AbortionRights #abortionban #INLEGIS pic.twitter.com/Qb7qvvXkgX — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 25, 2022

1:00 p.m. - A Senate committee begins discussion on the abortion ban bill and hearing public testimony.

12:52 p.m. - Protestors are marching around the Statehouse.

We can see and hear protestors marching through Indy streets from the Indiana State Library where @vp Kamala Harris is meeting with Indiana lawmakers. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/sqtHDS5G2O — Jennie Runevitch (@JennieWTHR) July 25, 2022

12:46 p.m. - We are just about 15 minutes from the start of the Senate committee hearing on the abortion ban bill.

Back in Senate Chambers ahead of the Rules and Legislative Procedure committee meeting which will begin in about 20 min. Waiting to find out how much time each speaker will receive. Last update was that there were 250 signatures online. @WTHRcom #abortionban #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/1l9zb8VBsg — Cierra Putman WTHR (@CierraReporter) July 25, 2022

12:42 p.m. - North Capitol Avenue is blocked at the Statehouse as protestors spill into the street.

Emotion and passion grows. Abortion rights activists now blocking traffic. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/rN367GYWOP — Karen Campbell (@KarenCampbellTV) July 25, 2022

12:12 p.m. - People are lining up to speak during public testimony in the Senate committee.

100s of people are lined up to testify before the Indiana Senate committee on the abortion bill. Testimony begins at 1 pm in the senate chambers. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/fliGEEc59K — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) July 25, 2022

12:03 p.m. - People protesting the abortion ban bill are holding a rally inside the Statehouse.

Abortion rights rally underway at the Indiana Statehouse ahead of public testimony at 1 pm on SB 1, which would ban most abortions in the state. pic.twitter.com/r7wnvSvll1 — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) July 25, 2022

11:45 a.m. - Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democrat lawmakers to discuss reproductive right.

"An individual should be able to choose based on their personal beliefs and the dictates of their faith. But the government should not be telling an individual what to do, especially as it relates to one of the most intimate and personal decisions a woman could make," Harris said.

11:00 a.m. - Senators introduced the bills and then sent them to committee. Public testimony will be heard on the bills in the committee session Monday afternoon.

Senate work on abortion ban

On July 20, Senate Republicans released details on the abortion ban bills it would be presenting. Senate Bill 1 outlines restrictions, while Senate Bill 2 details $50 million in support programs that will be offered to women and girls, mothers and families.

Senate Bill 1 immediately received criticism from both parties and from members in the Senate and the House. Some Republicans called for a complete ban in all cases and vowed to not support anything short of that. Right to Life was critical of the bill for not having more in it covering enforcement. Democrats were critical of the bill going too far and restricting a woman being able to choose what happens with her body.

Some did praise Senate Bill 1 and 2 as measures that found a more middle ground on exceptions, support and education.

Senate Bill 1: Abortion

Senate Bill 1 would greatly limit abortions and where they can be done.

If the abortion is necessary to prevent a "substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother," the bill's summary says. If the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest

The bill would also make it illegal for clinics that currently provide abortion care to continue providing that care.

Senate Assistant President Pro Tempore Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, said this bill "does not criminalize women seeking an abortion."

The bill's language says it would provide a defense for any pregnant mother who's criminally charged for having or trying to have an abortion. It also specifies that doctors who provide abortions can only be charged with certain crimes.

Other notes

There is a list of things Republicans said this bill does not do, including:

Does not affect access to the morning-after pill or any other method of birth control

Does not affect treatment of miscarriages

Does not affect treatment of ectopic pregnancies

Does not affect in-vitro fertilization procedures

Does not prohibit ending a pregnancy when the unborn child would not be able to survive due to a fatal fetal anomaly

Does not criminalize women seeking an abortion

Does not create any new penalties for doctors who perform abortions – the existing penalty that allows a doctor to have his or her license revoked if he or she performs an illegal abortion will remain in place.

Senate Bill 2: Resources for women, children

Senate Bill 2 will create the Hoosier Families First Fund, which would provide $45 million for eligible existing and new programs to address:

Funding to support the health of pregnant mothers

Maternal support services and pregnancy resource centers

Access to contraception

Pregnancy planning, including removing barriers to long-acting reversible contraception

Needs of low-income families with children under 4 years old

Increased access to child care

Support for foster and adoptive care

Programs to prevent children from entering the DCS system

Funding for Safe Haven Baby Boxes and more.

Other notes

Senate Bill 2 would also include $5 million to help increase the adoption credit from $1,000 to $10,000.

What Indiana House bills could look like

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, released the following statement with some details on what the House version of the abortion bill would look like. He does not include to what extent the ban would be and if there would be exceptions. Instead, his remarks were more inline with proposals in Senate Bill 2.

"Our proposal includes more than $20 million in tax exemptions and appropriates more than $58 million to boost proven programs, including helping more mothers in crisis, increasing availability and affordability of child care, supporting community-based programs focused on healthy babies and families, and encouraging more people to consider adoption. We look forward to working with our Senate colleagues and the governor in the days and weeks ahead, and I'm confident we'll find a thoughtful way forward that shows compassion for both mothers and babies."

Senate Bill 3: Helping Hoosiers with inflation

Senate Republicans also detailed Senate Bill 3 to help Hoosiers with inflation. They are proposing a few breaks for Hoosiers instead of a tax refund. Those breaks include the following:

A six-month reprieve on the 7% sales tax on all residential utility bills

No further increase in gas taxes; it cannot go above 29.5 cents/gallon through June 30, 2023

Suspends the increase to the gas tax and special fuel tax that took effect on July 1, effective through June 30, 2023. This policy will reduce the gas tax by 1 cent per gallon and the special fuel tax by 2 cents per gallon.

Additional surplus money, $400 million worth, will be used to pay down the teachers' pension fund.

Around $215 million would be used to fund capital projects that are outpaced by inflation-related construction costs.

The senators said the suspension of sales tax on utilities and capping the gas tax is a better way to help Hoosiers than a $225 additional refund check proposed by Holcomb.

House opposition

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, rejected Senate Bill 3. He is pushing for the $225 tax refund to Hoosiers. In a statement he said: “Hoosiers need help now and Indiana is in a position to give them back their money."

To see the proposed House measure for a tax refund, click here.

Anticipated Senate schedule

Monday, July 25

11 a.m.: The Senate will convene session at 11 a.m. to introduce Senate bills for their first reading. This is procedural — debate on bills does not typically occur at this stage.

1 – 5 p.m.: The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure will meet in the Senate Chamber to hear Senate Bill 1. If all those present who signed up have testified before 5 p.m., the committee will adjourn at that time.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee, which can be done online or in person, and must check in outside the Senate Chamber.

The committee is expected to end by 5 p.m. A vote will not be taken Monday.

Tuesday, July 26

9 a.m. – noon: The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure will meet in the Senate Chamber to continue hearing testimony on Senate Bill 1. The committee is expected to vote on Senate Bill 1 at the end of the meeting. If all those present who signed up have testified before noon, the committee will move to discussion and consideration of the bill at that time.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee, which can be done online or in person, and must check in outside the Senate Chamber.

2 – 5 p.m.: The Senate Committee on Appropriations will convene in the Senate Chamber of the Statehouse to hear Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee, which can be done online or in person, and must check in outside the Senate Chamber.

Wednesday, July 27

1:30 p.m.: The Senate will convene for session to adopt committee reports. This is procedural — debate on bills does not typically occur at this stage.

Thursday, July 28

1:30 p.m.: The Senate will convene for session for Senate bill(s) on second reading. At this stage, senators may offer, debate and vote on amendments to bills. Filed amendments will be available for review at iga.in.gov.

Friday, July 29

10:30 a.m.: The Senate will convene for Senate bill(s) on third reading. Debate on those bills will occur at this stage, and a final vote is expected to be taken on them.

Anticipated House schedule

Monday, July 25

10 a.m.: House Session

Tuesday, July 26

10 a.m.: House Session

11 a.m.: Ways & Means – House Bill 1001(ss) – (Testimony, Amend and Vote)

Session will reconvene upon adjournment of Ways & Means (Committee Report Adoption)

Thursday, July 28

Time TBD: House Session – House Bill 1001(ss) – (2nd Reading)

Friday, July 29

Time TBD: House Session – House Bill 1001(ss) – (3rd Reading)

Week of Aug. 1

House to consider Senate-passed legislation

Those wishing to testify

The Statehouse could be packed Monday with anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates who will be given their opportunity to speak to lawmakers on the Senate floor.

Indiana Senators have no idea how many people will want to testify on the abortion bill. They have allotted four hours Monday afternoon and three more on Tuesday morning.

The rules of the hearing are up to the committee chair, in this case Sen. Rodric Bray (R), Senate President Pro Tempore. He can set a time limit for each speaker depending on how many people want to testify, but his stated intention is for everyone who signs up to be heard.

Members of the public who wish to testify should sign up prior to the start of the committee.

Signing up to comment publicly can be done online starting Monday, July 25. The link goes live at 12:01 a.m. ET on the days of testimony.