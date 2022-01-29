Gov. Hutchinson doesn't believe Trump should lead country in future

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday during an interview that he doesn't believe former President Trump should lead the republican party or the country in the future.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who serves as the Republican chairman of the National Governors Association, was interviewed by BusinessInsider Saturday where he shared his thoughts on the future of the Republican Party and the United States as a whole.

During the interview, Hutchinson announced that he doesn't believe that former president Donald Trump should lead republicans or the United States again in the future.

"I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again as president," Gov. Hutchinson said during his interview with BusinessInsider.

The governor was also asked if believes that Trump should run for president again in the upcoming election, along with who he believes should lead the country instead.

"That's what the election is all about," Hutchinson said. "The Republican Party has many different voices and it's important in this time to have those voices, and they should be concentrating on this election cycle."

Hutchinson has publicly challenged Trump in the past, as he was one of the first republican governors to encourage the former president to transfer power to President Biden following the election in 2020.

The governor also stated he believes that Trump's constant efforts to challenge and discredit the results of the 2020 election could result in a 'disaster' for republican candidates that are running for office this year.

"I've made it clear: This is about the future. It's not about the past elections. I don't believe the election was stolen. I respect the results," Hutchinson said.