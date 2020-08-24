Jeff Flake, Jim Kolbe among ex-Congressional Republicans backing Joe Biden in race for president

The former U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative were among those involved in a "Republicans for Biden" effort that was launched Monday by Biden's campaign.

PHOENIX — Jeff Flake and Jim Kolbe are among the more than two dozen former Republican members of Congress who have joined together to publicly support Joe Biden in his race for president against Donald Trump.

The former U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative, both from Arizona, were among those involved in a "Republicans for Biden" effort that was launched Monday by Biden's campaign.

The announcement came on the same day that the Republican National Convention kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"In a strong rebuke to the current administration, these former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden," the Biden campaign said in a press release.

"These former Members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship."

The "Republicans For Biden" effort will aim to encourage Republicans to "organize their communities for Biden," the campaign added.

Flake left office in 2019 after not seeking re-election in 2018. He had frequently tangled with Trump and had said he hoped a Republican would challenge Trump in 2020.

Here are all of the members of "Republicans for Biden," according to the Biden campaign: