Jim Bob Duggar running for Arkansas State Senate District 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a Facebook post on Duggar Family Official, Jim Bob Duggar announced he will be a candidate for Arkansas State Senate District 7.

Duggar will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7, which includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County.

He previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years (1999-2002).

Jim Bob was born and raised in Springdale, attended Springdale Public Schools and graduated from Shiloh Christian High School.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7," Duggar said. "Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home. It’s where my wife Michelle and I have raised our 20 children. It’s where we’ve grown our small businesses. It’s where we’ve built a life centered around our faith, family, and friends. Our family has been blessed by God in so many ways. We’ve found His love and goodness to be our source of strength in both our most joyous occasions and our darkest moments. It's important to us to give back and to help others in every way we can."

Duggar said he is running for State Senate because of "these are unprecedented times in our nation."