Celebs, political figures sending Jimmy Carter well-wishes ahead of 99th birthday

ATLANTA — Figures from across the world of politics, entertainment and music are sending their well-wishes to Jimmy Carter ahead of the 39th U.S. president's 99th birthday.

The Carter Center in Atlanta has put out the call for birthday messages as his birthday approaches on October 1. And so far among those to respond online include Martin Sheen, Chelsea Handler, Peter Gabriel and Jane Fonda.

You, too, can get in on the birthday cheer by signing former President Carter's card on the Carter Center website.

On Monday, both Fonda and Handler were among the latest to send their messages to Carter.

"I love you Jimmy Carter. Happy birthday, I remember everything moment that we've spent together, the lessons you gave me in fly fishing and in life. You're in my heart, and give my love and a big hug to Rosalynn," Fonda said in a video message.

Thank you @janefonda for the kind words and festive birthday greeting for President Carter! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/1oepz9XAiD — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 25, 2023

"Happy happy birthday Jimmy Carter! You're 99! I love you, you're a hero and I'm here to celebrate you," Handler said in her own video. "Thank you for everything you've done and all your humanitarian work and everything you've contributed to make this world a better place."

Thank you @chelseahandler for the birthday wishes for President Carter! The beautiful backdrop is an added bonus! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/s41pKSQNJa — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 25, 2023

Others in the last couple weeks who have sent their messages include London Mayor Sadiq Khan, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Martin Sheen, who played President Jed Bartlet for many years on "The West Wing," was featured in a message posted by the Carter Center last Thursday.

"On behalf of myself and my family, we honor you, Mr. President, with deep gratitude, for inspiring this nation and all its people to always strive toward that place where the heart is without fear and the head is held high, and knowledge is free. Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls, where words come out from the depths of truth, and tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection. Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert stands of dead habit, where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action - into that heaven of freedom, dear Father, let our country awake. Amen, and happy birthday President Carter," Sheen said.

We’re loving all the heartfelt messages pouring in for President Carter! Thank you so much, Martin Sheen for your incredible birthday wishes. #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/5ElbBQUff7 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 21, 2023

Actor Jeff Daniels sent along a guitar tribute, and Peter Gabriel sang "Happy Birthday" at a concert in New York City.

BIG thank you to @itspetergabriel for your moving birthday tribute to President Carter last night @TheGarden! We’re just 12 days away from the 99th birthday of this champion of human rights and peace. Share your own tribute at https://t.co/ZzcYGYuEV0 or #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/n3VdX00KMa — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 19, 2023

We’re already seeing so many amazing birthday messages for President Carter! HUGE thank you to Jeff Daniels for this touching musical tribute. Post your own birthday wishes with #JimmyCarter99 or at https://t.co/8vNaTH3L6T to be part of President Carter’s birthday mosaic! pic.twitter.com/xddCLF289B — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 20, 2023

The world of sports has even been represented, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium posting a tribute on its video halo board earlier this month.

Thank you @MBStadium for wishing President Carter a Happy 99th Birthday! The big day is Oct. 1! Congrats @ATLUTD on the victory over Miami. #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/X5Y8Y4yCeu — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 16, 2023

The Carter Center invites anyone to sign the former president's birthday card as well as use the hashtag #JimmyCarter99 to post more birthday messages: