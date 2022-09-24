Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn enjoy 25th annual Peanut Festival parade

The annual parade takes place in the Carter's hometown of Plains.

PLAINS, Ga. — The Carter's were out and about on Saturday afternoon, as the former president and first lady were on-hand for the 25th annual Peanut Festival parade in their hometown of Plains.

The two could be seen riding in a shiny red 1946 Ford Super Deluxe convertible, which was a surprise 75th anniversary gift from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, according to The Carter Center. Fittingly so, the beautiful red coupe was built the year they were married.

The vehicle's license was found yesterday in Suwanee and President Carter's team discovered the classic on eBay.

Those in attendance couldn't have asked for a better day to celebrate the Carter's during the Plains Peanut Festival.

Check out the Carter's slick ride and the looks on their faces as they enjoyed the day:

The Peanut Festival in Plains this morning is going full throttle with President and Mrs. Carter. A beautiful weather... Posted by Jeff Hullinger 11Alive on Saturday, September 24, 2022

Photos of the elegant red 1946 Ford Super Deluxe convertible can be seen below: