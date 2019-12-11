Democratic State Senator Joyce Elliott has announced they will challenge U.S. Representative French Hill for the Second Congressional District seat.

Elliott filed paperwork Tuesday at the Arkansas State Capitol. The seat has been held by a Republican since 2011.

The state senator has been a strong advocate for the #OneLRSD movement, which wants to bring local control back to the Little Rock School District.

Elliott has been a state senator for District 31 since being elected in the 2012 elections. She previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2000 to 2006.

She previously ran for the Second Congressional District in 2011, where she lost to Republican Tim Griffin. Griffin is currently Arkansas's Lieutenant Governor.

Hill, a Republican, has held the seat since 2015 and recently defeated Democratic challenger Clarke Tucker in the 2018 elections.

