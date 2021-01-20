x
Kayleigh McEnany leaves notes for incoming Biden press team

The former White House Press Secretary sent 'prayers' to President Biden's communications officials.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the White House transitions from the Trump administration to the Biden team, outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany left some well-wishes behind.

Former White House Press Secretary and Tampa native Kayleigh McEnany left notes for press and communications officials in the Biden administration.

McEnany tweeted a picture of the envelopes Wednesday. They were addressed to Biden senior advisors Karine Jean-Pierre and Symone D. Sanders, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and her Press Secretary successor Jen Psaki.

Jen Psaki took over the official @PressSec Twitter account after Biden took the oath of office. She sent off her first tweet asking for questions from the public.

President Donald Trump also left a note. His was left in the Oval Office for President Biden.

