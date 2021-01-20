Kayleigh McEnany leaves notes for incoming Biden press team

The former White House Press Secretary sent 'prayers' to President Biden's communications officials.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As the White House transitions from the Trump administration to the Biden team, outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany left some well-wishes behind.

Former White House Press Secretary and Tampa native Kayleigh McEnany left notes for press and communications officials in the Biden administration.

McEnany tweeted a picture of the envelopes Wednesday. They were addressed to Biden senior advisors Karine Jean-Pierre and Symone D. Sanders, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and her Press Secretary successor Jen Psaki.

Wishing all the best to President @JoeBiden’s incoming press & communications team.



Left these notes for @PressSec, @K_JeanPierre, @SymoneDSanders & @KBeds — sending my prayers as you begin your service to the American People! pic.twitter.com/CFsVGSRDiC — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 20, 2021

Jen Psaki took over the official @PressSec Twitter account after Biden took the oath of office. She sent off her first tweet asking for questions from the public.

The White House is the People’s House, so I'm asking for YOU to reply with your questions. I'll answer you in a video this week. Can't wait to hear from you! — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 20, 2021

President Donald Trump also left a note. His was left in the Oval Office for President Biden.