The Texas Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion on Monday on the legality of child gender transition procedures.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in his official capacity as the chief legal officer for the State, said on Monday certain child gender modification procedures should be treated as abuse.

The opinion claims Texas law counts puberty blockers and other medical procedures to change a child’s gender as “abuse” under section 261.001 of the Texas Family Code.

“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,” Paxton wrote. “The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”

Before issuing his official opinion, Paxton sent a letter to DFPS in December claiming the state child protection agency was already to be treating these procedures as abuse under existing Texas law.

“To be clear, I trust that DFPS is investigating and taking all appropriate actions against child abuse that may occur through gender reassignment surgery, chemical or surgical castration, puberty blockers, or any other procedure as it relates to children,” Paxton wrote.

Read my letter to @TexasDFPS regarding child abuse through gender reassignment and puberty blockers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QwaHnv555g — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 7, 2021

Paxton’s letter on Monday was in response to Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth), who inquired whether gender-reaffirming surgeries for those under 18 count as child abuse.

“When considering questions of child abuse, a court would likely consider the fundamental right to procreation, issues of physical and emotional harm associated with these procedures and treatments, consent laws in Texas and throughout the country, and existing child abuse standards,” Paxton's letter reads.

A few weeks back, the Governor asked DFPS if “genital mutilation” was considered child abuse. The answer came back in the affirmative but some unanswered questions remained - specifically re hormone/chemical treatments. So I submitted this AG Opinion request to give clarity. pic.twitter.com/HBlUB7c23p — Matt Krause (@RepMattKrause) August 24, 2021

In August 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott convinced the DFPS to treat genital transition surgeries as child abuse. Krause’s request asked to expand that definition of child abuse to include puberty blockers and mastectomies.

Paxton claims puberty blockers and other chemical transition treatments have already been determined to be child abuse, following an October 2019 opinion that the transition of the biological male son of a man named Jeff Younger to a female through puberty-blocking drugs was “abuse” under at least three definitions set out in the Family Code and that DFPS had an independent duty to investigate.

During the regular legislative session last year, several doctors testified to the Legislature that sex-change surgeries are not performed on children younger than 18 years old.

A day after Paxton's announcement, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter to the DFPS directing the agency to conduct "prompt and thorough" investigations of any reported instances of Texas children being "subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures."

"Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas," the letter states. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and all other state agencies must follow the law as explained in OAG Opinion No. KP-0401."

Since their announcements, several social groups have released statements against the idea, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

“Gender-affirming care saved my life. Trans kids today deserve the same opportunity by receiving the highest standard of care, rooted in decades of scientific research. No partisan political attack can change that. Our state's leaders need to focus on helping our youth and all people in our state instead of falsely attacking parents and doctors who are lovingly advocating for their children with the medically necessary care. We will never stop fighting to protect trans kids and their families in Texas," said Adri Pérez (they/them), policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas.

"This opinion and letter have no legal effect and cannot change Texas law nor usurp the constitutional rights of Texas families. But they spread fear and misinformation and could spur false reporting of child abuse at a time when DFPS is already facing a crisis in our state’s foster care system," added Brian Klosterboer (he/him), staff attorney at the ACLU of Texas. "The law is clear that parents, guardians and doctors can provide transgender youth with treatment in accordance with prevailing standards of care. Any parent or guardian who loves and supports their child and is taking them to a licensed healthcare provider is not engaging in child abuse."

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube