LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge ordered that a civil rights lawsuit against state Senator Jason Rapert (R-Conway) can proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker said the plaintiffs, the national American Atheists group, have a "fair chance" of winning the lawsuit against Rapert because he used his social media pages as a state official.

The lawsuit alleges four people who live in Arkansas were "unconstitutionally blocked" from Rapert's social media pages after expressing "viewpoints different than his one several issues."

"Rapert has repeatedly called our lawsuit against him 'frivolous.' Today's decision should put an end to that ridiculous claim," said Geoffrey Blackwell, a lawyer at American Atheists. "The Arkansans Rapert has blocked will get their day in court, and we have every confidence we'll prevail."

Baker also said that the plaintiffs won't be allowed to seek monetary damages against Rapert.

In July, the New York Times reported that a federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump was violating the Constitution when he blocked people from his Twitter account.

We have reached out to Sen. Rapert for a comment on the lawsuit.

