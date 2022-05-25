Leslie Rutledge wins Republican nomination for Lt. Governor

This race was closely being watched to see if Rutledge would cross the 50% mark, and she did.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a crowded field in the race for Lieutenant Governor, attorney general Leslie Rutledge finishes on top.

Six Republicans are faced off for the Lieutenant Governor ticket, including state Senator Jason Rapert, Doyle Webb, Joseph Wood, Chris Bequette, and Greg Bledsoe.

This race was closely being watched to see if Rutledge would cross the 50% mark, and she did. She ended up with with 54% of the vote.

Rapert came in second with around 15%.

After securing her victory, she talked about some of the things she'll be focusing on during the days and months heading towards the general election in the fall.