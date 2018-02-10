Washington, DC (WLTX) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says if Brett Kavanaugh isn't confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump should re-nominate him soon afterward.

Graham, the senior Senator from South Carolina, issued a statement Tuesday as it draws closer to the date when his fellow lawmakers will cast their final vote in favor or against Kavanaugh. Graham's telling his colleagues to stand firm.

“I truly admire Judge Kavanaugh’s determination – along with that of his family – to not quit in the face of the outrageous accusations that have been leveled against him," Graham wrote. “I would again ask every senator who believes Judge Kavanaugh is a highly qualified, capable nominee to the Supreme Court to not quit on him. It is incredibly important we do not legitimize these smears and attempts at character assassination for the good of the Court, the future of the Senate, and the character of our nation."

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony both from one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, as well as Kavanaugh himself, who vehemently denied the charges.

“I can only imagine how awful this entire process has been for Judge Kavanaugh and his family," Graham said. "I truly admire Judge Kavanaugh’s determination – along with that of his family – to not quit in the face of the outrageous accusations that have been leveled against him."

The FBI is conducting a limited, one-week investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be an up or down vote on the nomination by the end of the week.

Graham has been one of the staunchest supporters of Kavanaugh throughout this process. Last week, as Kavanaugh testified, he gave a fiery speech railing against Democrats, accusing them of trying to bring down a good man. His comments have been replayed countless times on TV since then, and have served as a rallying cry in support of the embattled nominee.

While Graham's confident Kavanaugh will be confirmed, he says if the nomination were to fall short, he wants Trump to put Kavanaugh's name up for consideration again.

"It would – in effect – be appealing the Senate’s verdict directly to the American people," Graham wrote. “The midterm elections are only 35 days away and a new group of senators may view Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination very differently after hearing from the voters in their states.”

So far, no Republican senators have said they won't confirm Kavanaugh. If all of them vote to approve, Kavanaugh will be seated on the high court, even if no Democrats vote in favor.

South Carolina's other U.S. Senator, Tim Scott, said Monday he intends to vote for Kavanaugh, barring some evidence coming forward from the FBI's investigation.

© 2018 WLTX