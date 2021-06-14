Arkansas real-estate agent, community advocate announces US Senate run

Natalie James is seeking next year's Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock community advocate and small business owner says she's seeking next year's Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Natalie James announced Monday that she’d seek the party's nomination to challenge Republican John Boozman, who has held the seat since 2011.

James is a real estate agent who has served on Little Rock’s Land Bank Commission and has been active with the Little Rock branch of the NAACP.