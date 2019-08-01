LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week after swearing in, Mayor Scott's transition team met for the first time today.

It's a group of people focused specifically on managing the change from one leader to the next. The transition board co-chairs are Antwan Phillips and Will Rockefeller.

Scott says he filled the team with diversity, and says he doesn't mean race, but rather people with different perspectives, personalities and experiences.

Now, Mayor Scott's team has extended an opportunity for Little Rock residents to be part of the team.

There are eight subcommittees that individuals for which individuals can submit an application to serve on. Below are each with their descriptions, chairmen and participating board member.

1. Education: Sen. Joyce Elliott, Chairman, and John Rutledge. Will build framework to implement Scott’s Opportunity Agenda

2. Economic Development: Gus Blass, III, Chairman, and John Rutledge. Will develop organizational plan for the formation of the Little Rock Economic Development Corporation, stated in Scott’s Jobs Agenda

3. Finance and Administration: Kathryn Hazelett, Chairman, and Baker Kurrus. Will review internal and external financial operations of the city and assess adequacy of the City’s revenue streams

4. Inclusion: Dr. Sara Tariq, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey. Will shape how Little Rock can improve and welcome every resident, no matter their zip code, their background, or social status for implementation of Scott’s Inclusion Agenda

5. Mobility: Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Kathyrn Hazelett. Will build framework for implementation of Scott’s Mobility Agenda, making sure that residents who use all forms of transportation have the ability to travel across the city and that Little Rock’s infrastructure is modernized

6. Public Safety: Tamika Edwards, Chairman, and Cristina Monterrey. Will shape recommendations for public safety services, entities, and organizations for implementation of Scott’s Public Safety Agenda

7. Quality of Life: Jay Barth, Chairman, and Sen. Elliott. Will shape how city leadership can improve the quality of life for residents in every corner of the city

8. Transformation and Government Reform: Antwan Phillips, Chairman, Will Rockefeller and Baker Kurrus. Will build the framework of the new administration’s operations, as well as a the future structure and operation of city leadership

Those interested in applying to be on one of the subcommittees can click here.