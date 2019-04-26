On Thursday, April 25, Little Rock School District staff presented a first reading of proposed district policy regarding medical marijuana.

“Looking at different districts and different states and what they're doing and reading the Arkansas law and deciding what fits best for us is ultimately how we came up with this particular policy,” LRSD staff attorney Eric Walker said.

Introduction of the proposed policy during Thursday’s Community Advisory Board meeting came several weeks ahead of expected cannabis availability in Arkansas.

“Because of the amendment passing I think it became important for the district to at least state what the position is going to be for us and what employees, students, and the public can expect from the Little Rock School District as it relates to medical marijuana,” Walker said.

State law prohibits possession and use of medical marijuana on school property -- including in buildings and on buses. As currently written, the LRSD policy would reiterate that and also take federal law into account.

“Medical marijuana may be legal in the state of Arkansas. It is still a violation of federal law and a controlled substance under federal schedule,” Walker told the board on Thursday.

Thus, campus security officers, bus drivers or anyone with a commercial driver’s license cannot use cannabis at all. However, the proposed district policy would allow teachers and other staff members who are prescribed to use medical cannabis off-campus.

“Because of the passing of medical marijuana, an employee is not going to be disciplined if they test positive,” Walker said.

The Community Advisory Board did not take action on the item. It will be presented for a second reading and further discussion in May. Walker says anyone with questions or concerns can submit those to the district.

“I would encourage not hastily jumping into this policy. I’m not saying delay it forever, but I think we should definitely take our time in crafting this policy,” board member Jeff Wood said.