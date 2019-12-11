ARKANSAS, USA — Democratic Candidate Joshua Mahony announced Tuesday, Nov. 12 he is officially exiting the race for U.S. Senate.

Mahony was set to challenge Senator Tom Cotton in the 2020 election.

He announced his exit from the race just two hours after the filing period ended in Arkansas, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

According to the release, he is no longer able to devote the time and energy necessary to run a campaign due to health concerns within his family.

The campaign will cease operations immediately and Mahony asks for privacy during this time.

Mahony released the following statement:

"I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all of those who have supported me during this race. It has been the honor of my life to be bale to meet and visit with so many Arkansans over the last six months and hear their voices. It was my sincere hope to be their advocate in Washington, DC. However, in this moment right now, I need to focus on my family and place their interests first."

Cotton will be challenged by Independent Dan Whitfield and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.

