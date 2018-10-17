LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – You may find a few changes when you head out to the polls for this year’s midterm elections.

The number one thing you need to remember is to bring your approved photo ID. The Arkansas Supreme court upheld the voter ID law this month.

"If you don't have any ID at all, you can get a free one at your county clerk's office,” Chris Powell said.

Chris Powell with the Secretary of State’s Office said approved ID’s include:

Driver’s License

Passport

Concealed Carry License

College I.D. card

But if you still do happen to forget your ID, do not worry.

"Don't think you can't show up and cast your vote. You can cast what's called a provisional ballot,” Powell said.

Powell said those provisional ballot votes still count.

"It's an extra step in the process. They are not supposed to turn you away. They just have to confirm all the details before you vote,” he said.

Voters can also expect new voting machines this year. 60 percent of Arkansans will be voting on the Express Vote machines.

"We've been on a three year process of rolling these out across the state,” Powell said.

Powell said the machines are more secure, quicker and efficient. You can also expect to find those machines at early voting.

"You don't have to sign up for early voting. It's just like voting on election day,” Powell said.

Any registered voter can vote starting Monday. If you are crunched for time on election day, early voting is for you.

"It helps keeps the lines a little shorter and helps people moving out and making sure they cast their vote,” Powell said.

You can early vote Monday-Friday at your correct polling location 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. It goes until Monday, Nov. 5.

