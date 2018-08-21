LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Proponents of a ballot measure to expand casino gaming in Arkansas on Tuesday submitted an additional 43,952 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office in an effort to place the proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 6 ballot.

To date, about 140,000 Arkansans have signed petitions to give voters the chance to decide whether to allow two resort-style casinos in Arkansas, one each in Jefferson and Pope counties, as well as the expansion of gaming at two iconic Arkansas institutions, Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs and Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming statewide support for a fair and transparent casino amendment that will benefit our economy and keep tax money from leaving our state,” said Nate Steel, counsel for Driving Arkansas Forward, a coalition of business and political leaders supporting the measure.

“This proposed amendment represents our best opportunity to date to ensure local control, a merit-based selection process and a consistent revenue stream that can be used to fund road and infrastructure improvements and lower our overall tax burden.”

According to conservative estimates, the amendment would generate at least $120 million annually in gaming taxes alone. A majority of that tax revenue would be directed to the state General Fund. The cities and counties where the casinos are located would also receive a significant share of the tax revenue. The state would also reap benefits from associated hotel and restaurant taxes and the hundreds of new jobs to be created from construction and operations.

Under the proposal, city mayors and county judges in Jefferson and Pope counties would have the ultimate authority to allow a casino in their communities. The resorts could offer any sort of casino gaming currently allowed under federal law, including sports wagering. Oaklawn and Southland, which now offer electronic games of skill, would be permitted to expand and enhance their offerings to include traditional casino gaming.

In July, supporters of the amendment turned in 70,054 valid signatures as determined by the Secretary of State, which was sufficient for the group to continue collecting signatures. Supporters had until Aug. 24 to collect additional names.

“By submitting tens of thousands more signatures today, we are confident the measure will be on the ballot, and we are encouraging voters to vote ‘yes’ on an issue that will spur growth and economic development in areas of the state that need it most,” Steel said.

