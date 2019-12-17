There are almost 600 total rallies planned across the United States on Tuesday supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and five of them are in the state of Arkansas.

The rallies are scheduled the day before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment.

Demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue protesting President Donald Trump, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Here is where and when the local rallies are taking place:

LITTLE ROCK

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

501 N University Ave, public sidewalks by Prospect Building

ROGERS

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Rogers location for Congressman Steve Womack

EUREKA SPRINGS

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Basin Spring Park

FAYETTEVILLE

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Historic Washington County Courthouse

JONESBORO

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Craighead County Courthouse

MOUNTAIN HOME

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Baxter County Courthouse

"The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we'll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on," organizers wrote on impeach.org.

