ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jon Voight, who starred in "Midnight Cowboy" and "Transformers," tweeted two videos in which he said President Donald Trump is the "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln."
Trump "has our utmost respect and our love," said Voight, speaking to Republicans. The U.S. is "stronger, safer and with more jobs" because of the president's "correct" decisions, he continued.
"Let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln," Voight concluded.
Voight, the father of actress Angelina Jolie, has been an outspoken supporter of Trump. His Twitter page features several messages backing the president.
