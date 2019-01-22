Actress Alyssa Milano is feeling the heat in her Twitter mentions after she compared the red "Make America Great Again" hat promoted by President Donald Trump's campaign and worn by his supporters to the white hood worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

"The red MAGA hat is the new white hood," Milano tweeted Sunday. "Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp"

It appears Milano waded into the controversy at the National Mall where a video clip surfaced, showing a group of high school students wearing the hats and standing around a Native American elder named Nathan Phillips.

People at the time criticized the students and one boy, in particular, Nick Sandmann, for standing in front of Phillips as he beat a drum.

The video clip went viral over the weekend, with attention-grabbing headlines about the students chanting "build the wall," mocking Phillips and "crashing" the Indigenous Peoples March in which Phillips was participating.

New video later showed a different story; CBS News reported Phillips said he inserted himself between the students and men who are a part of the black Hebrew Israelites group.

Sandmann said that group yelled "hateful things" at him and his classmates wearing the red hats.

Milano followed up with her weekend tweet on Monday:

"Let’s not forget—this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare," she tweeted. "It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start."

Sandmann and other students from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky were participating in Friday's 46th annual March for Life Rally in which thousands of people attended.

Despite some 78,000 "likes" on Milano's original tweet, the comments were not as nice.

@IanBridgesNCA: "Statements like this is the reason I UN followed you a while ago. #extremist But you are being noticed on other pages as such."

@jsheehan5902: "You should buy one and pretend it’s an acting award. Not getting one of those anytime soon."

@mozsinn: "#ShouldHaveStayedAsleep"

