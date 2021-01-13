All Arkansas House Representatives vote against 2nd impeachment of President Trump

The four Arkansas congressmen also voted against impeaching President Trump in 2020.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The four Arkansas U.S. Representatives in Congress have voted against impeaching President Trump for a second time.

Arkansas' U.S. Congressmen Rep. Bruce Westerman and Rep. Steve Womack, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. French all voted against the measure in the House on Wednesday.

The vote comes after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week following months of false claims that the election was stolen from the president.

Congressman Steve Womack released the following statement about voting against impeaching President Trump for a second time:

“There is no defending the actions of rioters and the leaders who fanned the flames of insurrection. It was a national disgrace. But no option currently presented before the House will remove the President before his term ends on January 20th. The impeachment vote can therefore only serve to inflame tensions and test an already fragile nation. My position isn’t to appease any party, ideology, or person – it is to start the process of putting our country back together. Congress should be using this moment to solve for the pressing issues of America – defeating the coronavirus, enhancing vaccine distribution, ensuring an orderly transition of government, fighting socialist policies, reinvigorating our economy, and healing the deep divisions we face. Let us not be distracted.”

Rep. Rick Crawford took to Twitter to share why he voted against impeaching President Trump following the violent actions at the Capitol.

I do not support this impeachment because rushing and short-circuiting the process of a serious criminal investigation by the House of Representatives would be a risky precedent that could lead to widespread abuse by both parties. (1/3) — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 13, 2021

The four Arkansas congressmen also voted against impeaching President Trump in 2020.