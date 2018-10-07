Heather Yates joins us to explain what the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh means for the future of the Supreme Court.

Democrats have threatened to block Kavanaugh's confirmation, as he is set to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was a crucial swing vote in many decisions.

"Kennedy was in many cases the deciding vote," Yates said. "So, with Kavanaugh, we see that there is an ideological shift. And in something called the Judicial Common Space measures ... This stands to be the third-most pivotal shift on the court since 1980."

Kavanaugh is more conservative than outgoing Justice Kennedy, according to Judicial Common Space measurements.

