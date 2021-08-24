“President Biden should commit to staying in Afghanistan until we have rescued every American citizen and those Afghans who risked their lives for American troops."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is speaking out about President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman said in Kabul that the group will insist the United States complete its withdrawal by Aug. 31.

In a statement released on Tuesday (Aug. 24) Cotton said that troops should stay in the war-torn country, now taken over by the Taliban, until all Americans have been rescued.