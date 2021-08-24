WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is speaking out about President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
A Taliban spokesman said in Kabul that the group will insist the United States complete its withdrawal by Aug. 31.
In a statement released on Tuesday (Aug. 24) Cotton said that troops should stay in the war-torn country, now taken over by the Taliban, until all Americans have been rescued.
“President Biden should commit to staying in Afghanistan until we have rescued every American citizen and those Afghans who risked their lives for American troops," Cotton stated. "Instead, he intends to abandon stranded Americans to appease the Taliban and meet his own arbitrary political deadline. Joe Biden’s impotence leaves Americans in harm’s way and dishonors our entire nation.”