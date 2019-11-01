Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, will run for president in 2020.

Gabbard broke the news Friday to CNN's Van Jones.

She promised a formal announcement would be made in the near future.

The Hawaii congresswoman's name has been tossed around in recent weeks as a possible Democratic contender.

Related: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard calls President Donald Trump 'Saudi Arabia's b----'

California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are also planning to run.

Gabbard is a major in the Army National Guard. She has served two tours of duty in the Middle East.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.