Little Rock expert talks Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

As some Afghan people try to flee the country, others are left wondering what happens next, including here on U.S. soil.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — "It's been a tragedy. Unexpected by all in the military as well as foreign policy establishment," said Pulaski Academy's Social Science Department Chair Bill Topich.

The Taliban has now seized control of Afghanistan.

The overthrow of the U.S.-backed democracy has taken less than three months, and it accelerated recently after President Biden decided to quickly pull troops out of the country... hoping to end what has been the longest-declared conflict in U.S. history.

Topich has studied the relations of the Middle East with the United States for decades, including publishing his own book Pakistan: The Taliban, Al Qaeda, and the Rise of Terrorism in 2018.

"No one really knows if this is going to be the same Taliban that ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 or if this will be a kinder, gentler Taliban," said Topich.

President Biden said in an address to the nation he wants to end America's involvement in Afghanistan's civil war and get the troops off the ground.

Bill Topich said he doesn't think we will be able to remove all soldiers, and referenced that we still have troops in South Korea decades after ending the Korean conflict in the 1950s.

He also said this will leave room for other countries, like China to come in and influence policies in the Middle East.

"I think long-term this is going to have an adverse effect on the United States," said Topich.