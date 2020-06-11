x
Networks cut away from Trump's White House address

ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away after President Trump made an unfounded accusation that the election was being stolen from him.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK — ABC, CBS and NBC all cut away from President Donald Trump's White House address Thursday, where he made an unfounded accusation that the election was being stolen from him.

Network anchors said they needed to correct falsehoods being disseminated by the president. 

Trump was criticized by television anchors following his angry, middle-of-the-night speech after Election Day, but they didn't cut away from him. 

CNN and Fox News stuck with the president Thursday until the end. But CNN's Jake Tapper called it “pathetic,” and Anderson Cooper said Trump was “like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun realizing his time was over.” 

