New Quinnipiac poll shows Biden by 10 points over Trump

HAMDEN, Conn. — Quinnipiac University released a new poll on Wednesday showing former Vice President Joe Biden leading over President Donald Trump by 10 points.

QU says this is the first survey of likely voters for the 2020 presidential election by the Quinnipiac University Poll. There were 1,081 likely voters nationwide surveyed from August 28 - 31 with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points.

Democrats said Biden to 93-6 percent, Republicans went 90- 8 percent, and finally, independents said Biden 50-40 percent.

“With six in ten likely voters feeling the country has lost ground, the president stares down a big gap to make up in a short time,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In the last two weeks, both parties officially nominated Biden and Trump as their respective candidates.

The poll also asked likely voters if the country is better or worse off than in 2016. Likely voters said 58-38 percent the country was worse off than last election year, 2016. Republicans said 84 -15 percent the country is better off, Democrats said 95 -4 percent is worse, and independents said 60-36 percent it is worse off.

Likely voters were split on the topic of whether Biden or Trump would do a better job handling the economy. Biden however, holds a lead over Trump in four other issues asked by the poll. The issues were handling racial inequality, handling the response to the coronavirus, handling healthcare, and on handling crisis.