Farmer for Biden: North Dakota man plows sign onto field

SHEYENNE, N.D. — Support for the Democratic ticket is taking root.

Peter Larson, a cattle rancher and grain farmer, recently wrote a message of support for presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in his harvested soybean field, KFYR-TV reported.

Using a 9300 John Deere tractor and 30-foot sunflower disc, the station says he followed combine and sprayer tracks to create the message.

His daughter, Sandra Larson, tweeted several pictures after a fly-over.

"The letters are plowed dirt," she tweeted. "He pulled a plow behind a tractor and freehanded it."

My Dad's soybean field in North Dakota! pic.twitter.com/46DRnxVIIX — Sandra Larson (@sandra_larson7) October 9, 2020

Peter Larson told the station he's a lifelong Democrat but this was his first time sharing his views in the field.

An Ohio man earlier this summer garnered headlines for transforming his lawn into a giant campaign sign for President Donald Trump. He colored it blue with the words: "TRUMP 2020: KEEP AMERICA... GREAT!"

The president retweeted his message in appreciation.

