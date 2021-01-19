Arkansas man seen in Nancy Pelosi's office transferred to Washington D.C. for trial

Richard Barnett made national headlines after he was spotted inside Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol riots.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the Capitol rioter from Arkansas seen in a viral photo in Nancy Pelosi's office, has been transferred from the Washington County Detention Center to Washington D.C. by U.S. marshals ahead of his trial.

Last Friday, a federal judge in Washington County ordered Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, to be placed on house arrest during a bond hearing for his actions at the nation's Capitol. A federal judge in Washington D.C. reversed the Washington County judge's decision.

Barnett turned himself in Benton County after being spotted in the House Speaker's office in a viral photo. While in Pelosi's office, Barnett stole a piece of mail off a desk and bragged about it to other Capitol rioters and media members.

Barnett is facing a slew of charges for his participation in the riot, including: