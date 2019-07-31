Democratic candidate for president Senator Kamala Harris tweeted Wednesday afternoon that she was "honored" to have Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. as a guest, along with other leaders, to the debate Wednesday night.

"They’re all great leaders who care about the issues that keep people up at night," Senator Harris tweeted.

Senator Harris is a former district attorney and currently has been serving as a US Senator from California since 2017.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Sen. Harris is in fourth place among the Democratic candidates, trailing behind Biden, Sen. Warren and Sen. Sanders.

