Uber and Lyft have both stated that they would suspend ridesharing to help "flatten the curve," or prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve," Uber Spokesperson Andrew MacDonald said. The company is suspending the Uber Pool service here in the United States as well as Canada, London, and Paris.

"Flattening the curve" is a recent buzzword associated with the coronavirus pandemic, alongside "social distancing." The term is essentially used as a catch-all phrase referencing preventative measures (working from home, avoiding crowded spaces) that are understood to slow and/or prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lyft also mentioned the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19. According to a spokesperson, Lyft is "pausing Shared rides across all of our markets."

Both ridesharing companies say they are monitoring the pandemic closely with guidance from officials.

UberEats, Uber's food delivery service, is not only still running but is also waiving delivery fees in an effort to aid local restaurants who have closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

41 people are under investigation

310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

Click here for the latest updates on the coronavirus in Arkansas.

Watch the latest press conference:

