Here are some of the new Arkansas laws going into effect on July 31

Here is a list of several important laws that will go into effect on July 31 including gender-affirming care restrictions, school restrictions, and more.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From school restrictions, bathroom bills, and gun changes, a new set of laws will go into effect at the end of July in Arkansas after being signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Below you find a list of some of the laws that will go into effect on July 31, but you can click here for the entire list.

Gun laws

The change to this law will allow a person who sought voluntary mental health treatment to obtain a concealed carry permit at least two years after completing the treatment.

Under the law, a medical marijuana patient or designated caregiver is eligible to be issued a concealed carry license.

Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forrest) introduced this legislation that clarifies a license is not required to carry a concealed handgun in the state.

The law states that the license is for "other states that require" a concealed carry license to carry a handgun.

Education related laws

What has been called a "bathroom bill," this new law bans students from using a multiple occupancy bathroom or changing area that is not consistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The law also states that a student will share sleeping quarters with people consistent with the sex listed on the birth certificate or be provided their own sleeping quarters.

It also requires schools to provided "reasonable accommodation" for students "unwilling or unable" to use a multiple occupancy bathroom or changing area.

This law, known as the Given Name Act, bans teachers and other employees at a school from using a student's preferred pronouns or name unless the school has written permission from a parent or legal guardian.

Proposed by Rep. Mindy McAlindon (R-Centerton) and Sen. Kim Hammer (R-Benton), this states a public school shall not require employees to attend implicit bias training.

The only time implicit bias training is allowed under this law is if "at least 95% of the implicit bias training is required by an accreditor, grantor, or licensor."

Public school districts have to treat a student's religious "viewpoint" on a subject similar to another student's viewpoint.

The new law also allows a student to express their religious opinions in its homework, classwork, artwork, or other assignments "without discrimination based on the religious content."

That work then must be graded "by ordinary academic standards of substance and relevance" and "against other conventional, pedagogical topics as identified by a public school district."

Culture related laws

Originally conceived as a law to reclassify drag performances as an "adult-oriented business," the law was later amended to remove that reclassification.

The new version of the law defines what is an adult-oriented performance and that they cannot take place on public property, allow minors to attend, or be funded with public funds.

This law is intended to allow anyone who received gender-affirming care as a minor to file a malpractice lawsuit against a doctor up to 15 years after their 18th birthday.

Arkansas's first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care, which was temporarily blocked in 2021 by U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, was recently struck down in June 2023 as he ruled it was unconstitutional.

Attorney General Tim Griffin indicated the state will appeal the ruling to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The ACLU of Arkansas has called Act 274 a "direct attack on the fundamental rights, health, and well-being of Arkansas's youth and those who care for them."

Arkansas made national news for this law, which allows people younger than 16 to working in the state without needing an employment certificate.

It also removes language that the child would no longer be required to verify proof of their age or get written consent from their parent or guardian as a condition of employment.

The law bans hair discrimination in public schools as well as universities and colleges in Arkansas.

A state agency or local government is not allowed under this law to enforce a universal basic income program.

The new law prohibits Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10 THC from being sold in Arkansas.

State or local governments are not allowed to enter into a contract with a company to "acquire or dispose of services, information technology, or construction" that boycotts energy, fossil fuels, firearms, and ammunition industries.

Under this law, state parks would be allowed to sell alcoholic drinks on-site for consumption without the need to obtain a permit from the Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Library restriction law

This allows for a process for books to be challenged in public libraries. Republicans who advocated for the law claim it's needed to challenge inappropriate books.

Many of the books that are being challenged are related to the LGBTQ+ community.

The law also creates a misdemeanor crime for librarians who "furnish a harmful item to a minor."

A group of Arkansas libraries and others are suing state and county officials in an effort to overturn the act.

They argue the law violates protected free speech, due process, access to materials protected by the U.S. Constitution, and that it lacks judicial review of decisions to ban or relocate any material.

Election related laws

This removes the ability for write-in candidates on election ballots.

A ballot count report provided to the county clerk will have:

a date of delivery

method of delivery

total number of ballots provided by ballot

names and signatures of the person delivering ballots

It also ensures a ballot count report is available to the public.

No election officials or county clerks are allowed to use a drop box for absentee ballots.

This adds a change to Amendment 51 of the Arkansas Constitution to ensure the security and accuracy of the voter registration list.

The Secretary of State under this law can communicate with other states and jurisdictions to compare voter rolls to prevent registration in multiple states and determine who can vote in Arkansas.

It is also clarifies that only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in the state.

This allows for the state's election commissioner board to develop training for poll watchers.

It also designates an observation area for poll watches at each location, but they are not allowed to wear campaign material advocating for or against a candidate or interfere with the duties of any election official.

Poll watchers will be allowed to challenge a ballot under certain circumstances.

Crime related laws

Under this new law, a person commits the felony offense of disarming an officer if, "with the purpose of causing physical injury to the law enforcement officer or another person, the person purposely uses physical force to take from" a law enforcement officer:

firearm

nightstick

Taser stun gun

personal protection chemical dispensing device

any other protective gear or weapon carried by the officer designed to cause physical injury

Described as another "bathroom bill," this law adds a section that if an adult that is arousing themselves sexually enters into a public changing facility of the opposite sex while knowing a minor is present they are committing a crime of sexual indecency with a child.

Opponents of the law said it was designed to target transgender adults.

A person wishing to be granted a pardon, a commutation of their sentence, or remission of fines can be denied with prejudice by the sitting governor.

That means if denied the person cannot file another request until that governor has left office.