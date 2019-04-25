The Pope County casino license remains up for grabs, and more and more big gambling companies are checking their odds of landing in Russellville. But while big names are calling on City Hall, they still face long odds from the politicians taking those calls.

“I’ve taken calls from Mississippi, Vegas, and also Oklahoma,” said Russellville mayor Richard Harris. “They've come to our community and made presentations, but it hasn’t really changed my mind.”

Harris says he met with representatives from the Choctaw Tribe, operators of a casino in Oklahoma, just that morning. They need to convince him they are worthy to secure the last of four casino licenses granted by Arkansas voters last November. Statewide, the election showed widespread support, but not in Pope County, where Harris and county judge Ben Cross both won their jobs vowing to keep casinos out and reversing any deals their predecessors made.

“Our community has spoken both in the last election, both in my election as well as the vote against the amendment and for the local choice option,” Harris said.

But that's not stopping gaming firms from trying. Gulfside of Mississippi had the support of the previous city and county leaders with a proposal for River Valley Casino Resort. Now that voters and the Arkansas Racing Commission rejected that plan, they are using a public relations campaign to try to change minds. They will host a ‘meet and greet” at the Russellville Courtyard by Marriott on Thursday, April 25.

In addition, Warner Gaming announced plans this week to submit a proposal for a Hard Rock branded casino and resort.

“Everyone knows the names because their cafes are everywhere,” said Anna Stiritz, an attorney who helped organize the drive to insist on a local vote as a condition of any casino. “In terms of them changing peoples' opinions about whether a casino is a good fit for this community, I highly doubt that will happen.”

There are some people at least receptive to the idea and the money it could bring to town.

“I think the sentiment is also changing in the community,” said Spud Westmoreland, a retired county resident supporting Gulfside’s proposal. “We need to pick the best partner to bring into Russellville. I think the community can't stand higher taxes.”

That may be the space the companies may find compromise, provided they stick to the process.

“You get a letter of support and you complete an application packet,” said Stiritz. “They're here talking this up and that's fine, but they're going to need to go through all those steps and ask the racing commission can we have this license.”