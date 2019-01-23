Women in New York State now have the right to an abortion under the state's public health law.

The Reproductive Health Act passed the senate yesterday by a vote of 38 to 24.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed it into law last night on the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Local Western New York attorney, Cheryl Meyers Buth, explains that the bill moves abortion, which had previously been regulated under the penal law, under the public health law. "It gives women the right to abortions in the last trimester if their life is in danger or if the fetus is deemed unviable."