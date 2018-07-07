ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says newly imposed tariffs by the Trump administration shouldn't affect plans for a new Chinese-owned paper mill in the state.

The Republican said Friday the state is working with federal officials to exempt Sun Paper from tariffs for the planned Arkadelphia facility. It comes amid an escalating trade dispute between China and the U.S.

Michael Preston is executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. He says tariffs on imported equipment would cost about $150 million and that concerns have already delayed the project for three months.

Sun Paper announced the mill in 2016. It has pledged to invest $1.8 billion and create 350 jobs.

Preston also says "a handful" of additional Chinese companies have halted possible plans to build in Arkansas because of tariff concerns.

