'Disgusting slap in the face': Newsom's response to judge's overturn on assault weapons ban

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted his dismay after a federal judge overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms on Friday night.

Overturning CA’s assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.



This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won’t stand for it. https://t.co/feL5BABTXa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

Newsom quickly took to Twitter to express his concerns stating, "Overturning CA's assault weapon ban and comparing an AR-15 to a SWISS ARMY KNIFE is a disgusting slap in the face to those who have lost loved ones to gun violence," said Gov. Newsom in a tweet. "This is a direct threat to public safety and innocent Californians. We won't stand for it."

California officials say the state has led the nation in passing gun safety laws. The governor's office claims the state's commitment to gun safety laws has made the Golden State one of the lowest firearm injury death rates in the country.

Newsom tweeted on Saturday and listed mass shooting where an AR-15 was used and said, "An AR-15 is not a Swiss Army knife."

Aurora: AR-15

Boulder: AR-15

Midland: AR-15

Parkland: AR-15

Las Vegas: AR-15

Sandy Hook: AR-15

San Bernardino: AR-15

Poway Synagogue: AR-15

Sutherland Springs: AR-15

Tree of Life Synagogue: AR-15



An AR-15 is not a Swiss Army knife.https://t.co/IL9tTtXQLA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2021

The attorney general's office says while the decision was made Friday, current laws will remain in effect for at least the next 30 days.

Strong words also came from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the ban on assault weapons being lifted.

“I support Attorney General Bonta’s desire to appeal this decision, and I suspect the City of San Diego will be joining that appeal in an Amicus brief to make sure that this city, the 2nd largest in California, is on record as saying we do not support gun violence and we want these military weapons, not on our streets,” Gloria said.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a gun buy-back was hosted by the United African American Ministerial Council with law enforcement. The group’s chairperson spoke about the ruling and its potential impact on gun violence.

“Those weapons need not be on the street at all. There needs to be restraints, restraints so that those type of weapons are not out in our community, i.e. school campuses and churches,” said Gerald Johnson, UNAAMC Chairperson.

Gloria also says he is committed to limiting gun violence in San Diego with his ‘No Shots Fired’ plan which has already received a million dollars from the state.