PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – Pastors in Pine Bluff are working to get a measure off the November ballot that would authorize casino licenses to certain counties.

Jesse Turner and Stephen Harrison are President and Vice President of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition. Wednesday, Sept. 12, they called for pastors across Jefferson County to discuss proposed amendment 4. If passed in November, it would authorize casino licenses to West Memphis, Hot Springs, along with Pope and Jefferson counties.

"There are some values reason, biblical reasons we are against it,” said Harrison. "We came to the conclusion unanimously that we are 100 percent against casinos."

Harrison said the group strongly opposes casinos because they say it could have a negative impact on the community. Two lawsuits are filed trying to get the measure off the ballot.

"One of those being against greed. Being against taking advantage of the poor and morality issues,” he said.

Turner said he thinks the measure is unfair to the county.

The entire state will vote in November to authorize the casino.

"We're concerned economically and we want to see Pine Bluff grow,” said Turner. "We ought to be able to decide for ourselves if that's something that we want. But we know this issue is something that is totally out of line."

Alex Gray, an attorney for Driving Arkansas Forward, said even if the state passes the issue, that does not mean a casino will come to Jefferson County.

He said the amendment specifically provides an element of local control.

"If the amendment passes, an applicant for casinos has to get approval and letter of support from county judge and the mayor,” he said.

Gray said the issue could also boost Pine Bluff's economy.

"These areas need the jobs. We're looking at two-thousand, three-thousand or more jobs for the state,” Gray said.

But Harrison said he will still work to make sure the amendment does not pass or gets thrown out.

“We don't agree they should have a say so in how our community is run,” said Harrison.

He said it is up to the Supreme Court to decide if the amendment will get taken off the November ballot.

