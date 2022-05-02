Poll: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones lead in gubernatorial primaries

The general election matchup for Arkansas governor is shaping up to be Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones, according to a recent survey.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a survey conducted by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College, the 2022 general election matchup for Arkansas governor is shaping up to be Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones.

The surveys tested the opinions of GOP and Democratic primary voters for the seat held by term-limited Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Among 802 likely Republican primary voters, the results for governor favored Sarah Huckabee Sanders with support of 72.5%, followed by Francis “Doc” Washburn with 16.5% and 11% undecided.

As for the 597 likely Democratic primary voters, the results showed Chris Jones with 59.5%, followed by 30.5% still undecided. Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell, and Supha Xayprasith-Mays followed in line respectively.

Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington is a general election nominee for the governor’s seat.

“This matchup has been expected from the get-go, but our polling shows clear support for both Sanders and Jones in their respective party primaries,” Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief said.