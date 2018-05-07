LITTLE ROCK, Ark -- President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton will join 59 Presidential Leadership Scholars at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas for a conversation centered around the work Scholars are doing to address current issues faced in our nation and around the world.

Scholars are focused on challenges such as the opioid crisis, veterans' issues, and immigration.

The conversation will take place during the graduation ceremony of the 2018 class of Presidential Leadership Scholars – comprised of doctors, veterans, corporate professionals, attorneys, public servants, educators, and more from across the country – who over the past six months have come together to collaborate and make a difference in the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson.

This year’s class will join an active network of 181 Scholars who are working to lead lasting and positive change in their communities and across the globe.

The program is set for Thursday, July 12 at the Clinton Presidential Center and starts at 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: This event is not open to the public, but will be streamed live here.

About the Presidential Leadership Scholars (PLS) program:

PLS serves as a catalyst for a diverse network of leaders brought together to collaborate and make a difference in the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Each year, a diverse group of mid-career professionals begins a journey to hone their leadership abilities through interactions with former presidents, key administration officials, leading academics, and business and civic leaders.

Scholars put their learning into action through personal leadership projects, intended to solve a problem or pressing issue in their community, country, or the world. They gain the skills necessary to work across divides and develop a network that spans traditional geographic, professional, political, and economic boundaries.

PLS challenges pre-existing perceptions and inspires the Scholars to lead lasting, positive change.

© 2018 KTHV