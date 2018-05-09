LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KTHV) - A proposal to legalize casinos in Arkansas has been approved for the November ballot.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office on Wednesday said supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment submitted more than the nearly 85,000 signatures from registered voters required to put the proposal on the ballot. Martin's office said it had determined 99,988 valid signatures were submitted.

"We received our official certification from the Arkansas Secretary of State certifying issue 4 for the ballot this November," Nate Steel said.

Steel is the council for Driving Arkansas Forward. He said this effort has taken over a year.

"A long process in getting signatures," Steel said.

Nearly 100,000 verified Arkansas signatures were collected, all to get Issue 4 on the ballot. But, what exactly is it?

"This amendment expands gaming at Oaklawn and Southland parks which already have some limited electronic games of skill and allows more traditional style gaming at those facilities. And then it also authorizes up to two new resort-style in Jefferson County or Pope County," Steel said.

What all would the amendment allow? Kristin Higgins is with the University of Arkansas Public Policy Center -- a nonpartisan group that researches public issues.

"It would allow the casinos to be open any time of the day. It would allow them to serve alcohol anytime of the day that there's gaming going on. It creates a new tax on gaming receipts that casinos would have," Higgins said.

And where exactly do those tax dollars go?

"Tax dollars would go to the state, to the county and city where the casino where the casino is located and to the Arkansas Racing Commission," Higgins said.

She said 55 percent of tax dollars would go to the state general fund. The legislature would decide later how to spend that money.

How much money could these casinos bring into Arkansas?

"This is a projected $120 million dollars in revenue," Steel said.

Those wanting to open up shop have to do a couple of things before submitting a license.

"And they'll have to have the written support of both the county judge and the mayor where they want to operate," Steel said.

On election day you'll only see the title of each proposal on the ballot.

Click here for more information.

This Associated Press has contributed to this story.

© 2018 KTHV